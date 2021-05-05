Kevin McCarthy is a 'sniveling nonentity' whose 'failure of leadership' is wrecking the GOP: Bush speechwriter

Michael Gerson, a Washington Post columnist and former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, had some very unkind words for Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over his handling of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

While appearing on CNN, Gerson argued that Cheney is being punished by the GOP for speaking the truth and refusing to back down from criticizing former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

"I've never seen anything like this where essentially an act of irrationality becomes the defining evidence of loyalty," he said. "It even goes further than that. The point of the column is really it's not just irrational, it's immoral because those involved in politics know we had a fair election, and by making this accusation they've done an immoral act."

Gerson said that, based on what he knows of McCarthy's character, he's not surprised to see him punish Cheney even as he gives a free pass to scandal-plagued lawmakers such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

"This is failure of leadership, moral leadership," he said. "Kevin McCarthy, who's really a sniveling nonentity, has made a decision to do what comes easy for him."

Watch the video below.





