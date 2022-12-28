GOP is in a state of 'pure chaos' and is even flopping at political theater: columnist
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

Although the Republican Party is set to take over the House of Representatives with a narrow majority in a matter of mere days, the party finds itself best by nonstop infighting and scandal.

As MSNBC columnist Hayes Brown argues, the GOP at the moment seems to be in a state of "pure chaos" and the party isn't even certain if current leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will have enough votes to achieve his long-held dream of becoming Speaker of the House.

"The chaos that’s engulfed congressional Republicans is truly impressive in its scope," he writes. "There are presently divisions within the House Republican caucus, between Republicans in the House and Senate, and even inside the normally staid Senate Republican caucus."

What's more, writes Brown, the battle over McCarthy's bid to lead the House GOP has even exposed a feud between MAGA favorites Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who have been taking shots at one another on social media.

As if that weren't enough, the party also has to deal with the headache of scandal-plagued Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY), who admitted this week that he fabricated his entire past resume including his education, his work history, and even his ethnicity.

All of this is setting the stage for what could be a year of nonstop in-fighting among Republicans, Brown concludes.

"Democrats must feel good knowing that not only is the GOP split over policy, it’s also failing at what is normally the party’s bread and butter: political theater," he writes. "And GOP members loudly and publicly attacking each other instead of President Biden is probably the closest thing to a win Democrats can hope for while the House remains out of their hands."

