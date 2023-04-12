GOP 'clown car' has been reduced to 'celebrating convicts': Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Wednesday roasted Republicans in the House of Representatives who have been historically unproductive in passing any kind of legislative agenda.

In contrast to the 1990s majority led by Newt Gingrich -- which passed tax cuts, welfare reform, and other key priorities in its first 100 days -- the Republican Party under House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has so far passed nothing of substance.

"Think about this: They ran saying the Democrats were only focused on marginal issues, that they needed to care about inflation, they needed to care about immigration, they needed to care about crime," he said. "And yet, you look at the clown show that you put on, they're going and they're celebrating convicts, holding field hearings in prison, to praise convicts, who stormed the United States Capitol!"

Scarborough said he was particularly shocked that the GOP still hadn't passed any kind of immigration legislation given that gaining control of the United States-Mexico border is the top animating issue among Republican base voters.

"They can't even get an immigration bill on the House floor that can pass!" he marveled. "Because republicans don't even agree with each other on that!"

Meanwhile, Scarborough said, the GOP's only major investigative hearings haven't exposed any bombshells about the "weaponization" of the federal government and have only revolved around Republican lawmakers complaining about their anti-vaccine posts getting banned from Twitter.

