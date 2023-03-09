GOP 'idiots' are launching a 'clown show' probe of Jan. 6 committee: Morning Joe

House Republicans are launching an inquiry into the Jan. 6 committee, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called the move a "clown show."

The panel, which will include four Republicans and two Democrats, will be led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who the select committee accused of leading suspicious U.S. Capitol tours in the days ahead of the riot, and the "Morning Joe" host lambasted GOP lawmakers.

"They're idiots who are doing what is not in the best interest of their party, not in the best interest of democracy, not in the best interest of this country," Scarborough said. "It's extraordinary -- every day we see one example after another example after another example of these people out of control and doing things that are hurting their own party, doing things that are hurting the conservative cause. Yes, like I said before, doing things that hurt this country, to investigate the investigators. They tried this with the Durham investigation -- this guy was humiliated. They're doing it again, investigating the investigators."

"It's a clown show," he added. "Again, you have to wonder what Republicans who actually want to win elections in 2024 are thinking ... Think about cops getting beaten up with American flags, think about cops who lost their lives after Jan. 6, and their families believe, the police force believes for injuries sustained on Jan. 6. You actually have Republicans embracing the rioters. You actually have Republicans embracing the insurrectionists. You actually have Republicans saying that this sort of behavior in America that you're watching on your screen right now, American flags, the generations of men and women have fought and died to protect and defend ideals of that flag and the constitution of the United States, those flags being used to beat up cops."

