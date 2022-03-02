Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

Recent court filings show the House select committee has been focused on investigating whether Republican lawmakers helped Donald Trump try to overturn his election loss.

The panel asked right-wing attorney John Eastman to prioritize turning over emails that included the names of 14 GOP lawmakers -- including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) -- and their staffs, although the committee's chairman Bennie Thompson expressed hope his colleagues would come forward voluntarily rather than possibly face subpoena, reported Politico.

“Why would you want to be noted in that light rather than explaining your side?” Thompson said. “It’s important, and that’s why we’ve asked them to come in voluntarily.”

The select committee is expected to obtain documents from the National Archives related to a December 2020 lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) against then-vice president Mike Pence, and those documents could shed light on the Trump White House's involvement in the legal maneuver aimed at forcing Pence to reveal whether he would try to overturn the election.

WATCH: Russia's ambassador calls Trump the 'overthrown' and 'legitimately elected president' during UN speech

Congressional investigators are also looking into Rudy Giuliani's contacts with lawmakers and trade adviser Peter Navarro's claims that members of Congress were recruited to delay the certification of Joe Biden's election win

They also want to know more about meetings between Trump and GOP lawmakers ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and a meeting described by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Steve Bannon's podcast that allegedly involved lawmakers pressuring Pence to delay or halt certification.

“We put forward arguments and affidavits and evidence. We showed him videos,” Gaetz told Bannon. ”We were in the Cabinet Room meeting with Mike Pence in the days leading up to Jan. 6, and I left quite disappointed that he was not motivated by our argument.”

SmartNews