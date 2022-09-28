New video shows Capitol rioters using Trump banner as battering ram against police

Prosecutors released new body camera video showing a mob of Donald Trump supporters using a campaign banner to attack police officers at the U.S. Capitol.

The video was released as part of the sentencing of 72-year-old Howard Richardson, a Pennsylvania man who got 46 months in prison Aug. 26 for attacking law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob that used a large Trump banner as a battering ram during the Jan. 6 attack, reported NBC News.

“Richardson also wrongly insisted that he carried a ‘Back the Blue’ flag on January 6 and not a Trump flag,” prosecutors said. “Apparently [unfazed] by the irony of using a pro-police symbol to attack a police officer, Richardson made this assertion even though the video footage clearly shows his flag is a blue and red ‘Trump’ flag.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Is a major bombshell coming? It sure looks like it

The newly released video shows Richardson and other rioters lift a massive banner supported by metal poles over a group of police officers guarding the barrier to the Capitol, forcing them to abandon their defensive posture to prevent the heavy structure from crushing them -- allowing the rioters to storm the barricade.

“Mr. Richardson was front and center," prosecutors said.

Watch video below or at this link.