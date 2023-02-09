Hunter Biden lawyer uses Trump's favorite excuse to deny GOP access to his records

An attorney representing Hunter Biden is taking a page out of former President Donald Trump's playbook to deny Republicans in the House of Representatives access to his business records.
In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comey (R-KY), attorney Abbe Lowell argued that his committee's request for business records was a "sweeping attempt to collect an expansive array of documents and communications from President Joe Biden and his family."
Furthermore, wrote Lowell, the committee's request for these records "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose and oversight basis for requesting such records," and thus should not be honored."
As Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman writes, this argument should sound familiar to any observer who has been following Democrats' attempts over the years to investigate the actions of former President Donald Trump.
IN OTHER NEWS: Rihanna's obscene anti-Trump graffiti induces a hissy fit from GOP's Ronny Jackson
"Precisely the excuse Republicans cited when they decided not to participate in the Jan. 6 committee hearing," Sherman notes. "Also, what Trump said about Ways and Means getting his tax returns."
Of course, after years of lengthy court battles, the House Ways and Means Committee did eventually get access to Trump's taxes, which he infamously refused to release during his first presidential campaign in 2016.