Rihanna's obscene anti-Trump graffiti induces a hissy fit from GOP's Ronny Jackson

Singer Rihanna is set to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show -- and Trump-loving Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is not happy about it.
Jackson took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn the National Football League for making Rihanna its halftime performer, given her decision in 2020 to spray paint a "F*ck Trump" message at the Cadillac Ranch tourist attraction in Amarillo, Texas, which allows visitors to leave messages and art on its cars.
"Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo," Jackson wrote. "She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!"
Jackson has a history of writing angry, caps-heavy Twitter tirades.
READ MORE: 'Really nasty': Dad of fentanyl victim blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for heckling daughter's story
Last year, for example, Jackson launched an angry diatribe against Gmail for supposedly moving the mass emails blasted out by his campaign directly to spam folders.
"Gmail is actively suppressing emails from Republicans from hitting your inbox," read one message. "Straight to SPAM! This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Big Tech is out of CONTROL!!"