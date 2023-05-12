'No smoking gun': Morning Joe laughs as GOP's 'Biden crime family' claims fall apart on Fox News
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laughed at the Republican Party's investigation of President Joe Biden's family, which now appears to have flopped.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) presented his evidence of alleged influence peddling involving the president's brother and son to "Fox & Friends," but host Steve Doocy was not convinced at all that Republicans had proved their case, and the "Morning Joe" host mocked their failure.

"This sounds like, of course, what happened with the Clintons and all the investigations into the Clinton Foundation," Scarborough said. "We heard about that for years and years. At the end of the day, all much to do about nothing."

He read portions of a Wall Street Journal editorial that concluded there was enough "smoke" to continue investigating Hunter Biden's foreign dealings but, so far, no smoking gun.

"I mean, come on," Scarborough said, laughing. "This is so much like the Durham investigation. I have people who call me every day, right, will call me every day, will call me on Jan. 7 -- 'Oh, yeah, well, you know, that thing that happened at the Capitol yesterday was bad, but why won't the press talk about Hunter Biden's laptop?' Tell me about it, tell me about it. Tell me about -- talk about the illegalities. Then you say to them, 'Well, if Hunter did something wrong, he should go to jail, that's how America works. When he goes to jail, Democrats won't try to undermine the American judicial system.' Well, if you can't do the time, don't do the crime."

"For some reason, there's a different standard with Republicans," Scarborough continued. "For some reason, they yell, 'Lock 'em up,' lock everybody up, political opponents up, except don't lock Donald Trump and his family up, when what they do is significantly worse."

"One other thing, too, that's very important for these anti-Biden people," he added. "I don't know if you knew this or not. Joe Biden fell off a bike, he did. Now, Donald Trump tried to overthrow American democracy, but Joe Biden fell off a bike. When Joe Biden is tired, sometimes, you know, he has stuttered his entire life, sometimes his words get slurred together, he doesn't do very well. But Donald Trump, Donald Trump, he tried to overthrow American democracy and just got found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, and said in the deposition people like him have had the right to do that for, quote, millions of years, so there you go."

