'Keep making fools of themselves': Morning Joe bashes GOP attacks on Hunter Biden's special counsel

On Monday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blasted Republican lawmakers who wanted a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's son Hunter, and then proceeded to flip out on Attorney General Merrick Garland for bestowing that status on the U.S. attorney who has already been investigating Hunter Biden.



On Friday Garland announced he was granting a request from David Weiss -- a Donald Trump appointee -- to be given special counsel status in an effort to continue his investigation.



That created a growing uproar among some vocal Republican critics who are still angry with Weiss for agreeing to a plea deal with the younger Biden.



As "Morning Joe" host Scarborough explained, there appears to be nothing that will please Republicans who want to make Hunter Biden a campaign issue in the 2024 election.

He then noted that all of their investigations under House Chairs James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) have gone nowhere and they "keep making fools of themselves."



"So they have to keep that issue alive even though they keep making fools of themselves," he ranted. "Even though they say 'We don't care whether Hunter Biden is guilty or not, We don't care if there is anything on the tape that we are raising hell about or not. We've got a secret informant who ends up being an agent of China who ends up being an international fugitive -- who ended up being the guy who tried to illegally smuggle Iranian oil to the Communist Chinese party. An illegal arms trafficker.'"



"But they keep making fools of themselves and they ask for a special counsel and so they finally get what they want, they get their special counsel and they go, 'Oh no no, now we don't want that. I think the special counsel is a great idea."



