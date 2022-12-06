One Idaho victim had more brutal injuries and may have enraged the killer: police

One of the victims in the Idaho University murders had more severe injuries than the others, leading police to wonder if she had angered the murderer ahead of the attack.

Newsweek reported on the information Tuesday, saying that Kaylee Goncalves sustained injuries "significantly more brutal" than Madison Mogen's. Police previously told the public that they believe the attack was "targeted."

There is a growing fear on the Idaho University campus with students saying that they've asked friends to drive them to night classes or requesting safety escorts.

Police still have no leads on the murders despite help from multiple police forces stepping in to help with the investigation.

The two young women were killed along with Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on the third floor of a rental house in Moscow, Idaho, leading investigators to wonder if Goncalves was the target. Former FBI Profiler Gregg McCrary told NewsNation that it isn't necessarily the case.

"We have to be careful that we don't overinterpret the information," McCrary said.

But now there's the matter that Goncalves was the target because she had more significant injuries. McCrary explained that it could be that she was the person who put up the most resistance, enraging the killer.

"So...the killer inflicted more wounds on that person, even though that person wasn't specifically targeted," he said. "So we could be dealing with anything like that. So it's important not to get tunnel vision on a given hypothesis, important to have multiple competing hypotheses and then let the evidence sort that out and support one and maybe dismiss the other."

The local police department said in a statement that they understand the frustration for answers but are still urging the public not to jump to conclusions. "We firmly believe speculation and unvetted information is a disservice to the victims, their families, and our community. The Moscow Police Department is committed to providing information whenever possible but not at the expense of compromising the investigation and prosecution."

Read the full report at Newsweek.