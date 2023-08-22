Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump jokingly threatened to flee to Russia to avoid prosecution in Georgia.

A Fulton County judge set bond for the former president at $200,000, and Trump said he would surrender to authorities a day ahead of Friday's deadline, and then he issued a complaint about the conditions that acknowledged longstanding speculation that he would flee the country to evade accountability.

"The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Btoond from me," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a 'flight' risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very 'understated' airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!"

Trump was indicted last week with 18 other co-conspirators on racketeering and other charges related to the wide-ranging effort to overturn his election loss in Georgia, and he faces a total of 91 charges in four separate cases.

