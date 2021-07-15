Ivanka was angry about what Rudy Giuliani was doing to her father after the election: new book

An excerpt of the new book by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig revealed that Ivanka Trump was not happy about her father spending so much time with Rudy Giuliani.

Michael Wolff's book describes Giuliani as a sad drunk, desperate for the spotlight by any means necessary. No one wanted him in debate prep and no one wanted him in the White House now that Donald Trump had lost reelection. Giuliani had failed in over 60 lawsuits as he attempted to legally overthrow the 2020 election.

Wolff described Giuliani as utilizing a kind of void as top Trump aides fled the White House when they normally would be clinging to protect him. Giuliani was working to turn Vice President Mike Pence into a scapegoat. The over 60 lawsuits he lost weren't the problem, Pence's inability to stand up for Trump was the problem.

Rucker and Leonnig described the Jan. 6 call between Trump and his vice president as Ivanka stood by the grandfather clock in the Oval Office.

"Ivanka Trump did not agree and was upset about what attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and others had been advising her father," the excerpt published at the Washington Post said. "At one point that morning, she said: 'This is not right. It's not right.'"

Pence was still at the Naval Observatory before heading to the Capitol for the vote. He tried to explain his legal limits to Trump, but Trump didn't care.

"You don't have the courage to make a hard decision," he said to Pence according to the book.



Ivanka "had a hard time listening to her father badger the vice president to do something she knew was not possible.

"Mike Pence is a good man," she said to Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, the vice president's national security adviser.

"I know that," he told her. "Let this ride. Take a deep breath. We'll come back at it."

When Ivanka tweeted her own plea for the attackers to go home, she referred to them as patriots. She then deleted it.









You can read the full excerpt at the Washington Post.