Former Trump lawyer accuses Ivanka and Kushner of being 'FBI moles' after they bail on 2024 run

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Katie Phang Show" on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen suggested that the reason that Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kusher are staying away from the former president's 2024 presidential run is because they are compromised.

Speaking with the host, Cohen said the couple got pretty much everything they wanted during the Trump presidency in the way of cashing in and there is no reason why they would want to face more scrutiny for their actions while serving in the White House.

With that in mind, Cohen suggested that their keeping a distance from a third Trump presidential run possibly has more to do with working with the FBI over the stolen documents at Mar-a-Lago.

"You take a look at Jared and Ivanka, why did they leave?" he asked the host. "Well Jared got everything that he wanted, and so did Ivanka; they made $640 million while they were in the administration, and Jared's father got a pardon that he wanted."

"On top of that, Jared pulled down another two and a half billion from the Saudis, and as I have stated on this, show I believe that Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles, you know, in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on," he continued.

"And it would be very interesting to have, let's say, the son-in-law and the daughter who are FBI informants, DOJ informants acting as senior members of the campaign floor, or administration, if he [Donald Trump] should somehow manage to slide back in -- and so they are gone as well."

