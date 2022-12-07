Revealed: Ivanka Trump excluded from court-ordered monitor overseeing Trump Organization
Ivanka Trump (Shutterstock)

Ivanka Trump won't be placed under the watchful eye of a court monitor who will oversee the Trump Organization to prevent the company from reorganizing to avoid a fraud lawsuit.

The New York attorney general's office and a state judge agreed to exclude the former president's eldest daughter from the recent order authorizing a retired federal judge to monitor the company's dealings to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers, but Ivanka Trump distanced herself from the company and her family in her filing, reported The Daily Beast.

“Ms. Trump has had no involvement for more than five years," her lawyers argued in a Nov. 7 appeal. "Ms. Trump has had no role as an officer, director, or employee of the Trump Organization or any of its affiliates since at least January 2017."

New York attorney general Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Trump Organization in August, and James' office has filed court papers alleging that Ivanka Trump was a "key player" in many of the transactions under investigation, including deals involving fake documents and dubious property valuations.

However, her attorneys noted that Justice Arthur F. Engoron did not single her out in court when he ordered the court monitor, arguing that James never intended to pose an injunction against her, and the attorney general's office, her lawyer and the judge signed an agreement excluding her from the monitor.

“The term ‘defendants’... including the monitorship order… excludes Ivanka Trump,” reads the agreement.
