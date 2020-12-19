'Tone-deaf' Ivanka buried as 'Donald in a suit' by Melania pal

In an interview with author Molly Jong-Fast, author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff -- who is promoting her book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady" --- took some shots at first daughter Ivanka Trump, alternately calling her a "princess" and incredibly "tone-deaf" as to how her comments and actions are received by the public.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Winston Wolkoff, a longtime friend of Melania Trump, was initially asked by Jong-Fast to explain how the Trump family dealt with their first few weeks in White House and she proceeded to focus on Ivanka.

"Melania didn't come to D.C. that week, but Ivanka stayed and Donald stayed there. And all of a sudden, that's the weekend, Donald signs the immigration, what was it called? The ban," she recalled. "Yes. Ivanka shows Finding Dory. Now, if you couldn't be more tone-deaf. Children were being separated from their parents. And here you're screening a film where again, this trout fish is being separated from its mother."

Pressed by Jong-Fast whether Ivanka is "evil' or "dumb," author said a little of both.

"Listen, I say it as it is. I think it's a mixture. I really do," she stated. "I think that Ivanka is Donald in a suit, right? All of the Trumps are taught to be Trumps. They don't show emotion. A Trump is a Trump because they are authentically and unapologetically skin deep, and also self-serving. And their attitudes and disrespect for each other is, again -- you have to get inside to see it."

She then added the Ivanka tried to take Melania's place, explaining, "The princess wanted to render Melania irrelevant. And you know, Melania refers to them as 'snakes,' Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka, and they'll do anything to get what they want. And they do."

You can read more here.