Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr refuse to comply with subpoenas in fraud case

Donald Trump's two eldest children have refused to comply with subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general's office in a fraud investigation of their family-owned business.
New York attorney general Letitia James called for Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to testify in as part of an ongoing civil investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices, but the pair will file motions to quash the subpoenas, reported ABC News.
A joint filing between James and an attorney representing the Trump Organization said that motion could be filed as soon as Monday.
The criminal investigation has resulted in indictments against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on tax charges, but the twice-impeached one-term president and his business have denied any wrongdoing and attacked the investigation as politically motivated.