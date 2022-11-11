Jared and Ivanka have 'no intention' in helping a third Trump presidential campaign: CNN
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner / Shutterstock.

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third bid for the White House next week, but at least two family members who assisted the first two runs reportedly won't be onboard.

CNN's Kate Bennett reported on Friday that neither daughter Ivanka Trump nor her husband, Jared Kushner, want to be involved in the latest Trump presidential campaign.

In fact, Bennett says the couple have "no intention" of hitting the campaign trail again and "have very little interest in anything to do with Washington or the White House in this stage of their lives."

"We didn't see Ivanka Trump even in the midterms," she noted. "This is not something that she wants to do anymore. I think at this point the family is divided, in that sense, over Donald Trump's future while he remains obsessed with getting back in the White House."

READ MORE: 'He's blaming everybody': GOP strategist slams Trump for attacking Melania with tantrums

Bennett also reports that Donald Trump Jr. is 100 percent on board with another run at the White House and that he figures to be a top surrogate for his father.

While Jared and Ivanka were ubiquitous presences at the White House during Trump's lone term in office, the pair have mostly remained under the radar in the political world ever since the deadly riots at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Jared and Ivanka have 'no intention' in helping a third Trump presidential campaign www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video