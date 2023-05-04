Eric Trump's wife scrambles to quash rumors of Ivanka rift with brothers

Reacting to a report that Ivanka Trump has split from her brothers and retained her own lawyer as she is swept up in a $250 million tax fraud investigation in New York, the wife of Eric Trump attempted to quash questions about a rift within the Trump family.

On April 26, Forbes reported that Ivanka had dumped the attorneys hired by her brothers, Eric and Don Jr., after New York Attorney General Letitia James had opened an inquiry into the Trump Org that could lead to a "financial death penalty" for the company headed by former president Donald Trump.

According to that report, "Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper informed the court that he was taking over as Ivanka’s counsel and that [Clifford] Robert and [Michael] Farina, the attorneys Ivanka shared with her brothers, were no longer representing her."

At the same time that Forbes was reporting that investigators are questioning Ivanka Trump's email habits, which dropped "from an average of 1,200 emails per month in the first nine months of 2014 to just 37 emails a month in 2016," Lara Trump was dismissing the legal shake-up.

The wife of Eric Trump, who was recently let go as a paid commentator on Fox News, told the Daily Mail, "I think people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is."

She went on to complain, "It's not common to have to go through all this stuff that my husband and his siblings go through," before speculating, "'They've had a series of different attorneys throughout this entire process and it just so happened that Ivanka felt closer to one, gravitated towards that [one]. She [may have] said, 'I'm going to have this person directly for me,' but [the attorneys] all work as a team. I think that got lost in the story."

As Forbes previously reported, the so-called "first daughter" moved on to a new and different law firm when she made the switch.

