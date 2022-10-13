J6 subpoena of Trump will bait him to respond: George Conway says committee is ‘laying a marker’

On CNN, conservative attorney George Conway offered his legal analysis of Donald Trump being subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As the opening segment of Thursday's hearing was being broadcast, news broke that the select committee would vote to subpoena Donald Trump.

During a brief recess in the hearing, CNN's asked Conway about the subpoena.

"Look, it's not going to be enforced," Conway said. "As a practical matter they don't have the time to enforce it."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Trump Organization II' seeks recognition in New York as a Delaware company

"Even though he absolutely has no privilege here, the D.C. Circuit and Supreme Court found that when they allowed the National Archives to produce executive materials to this committee," he explained. "And he's a private citizen, he could be in theory compelled. They could make a criminal referral like they did with [Mark] Meadows and others, but none of that is going to happen."

"This is about laying a marker," Conway said. "And triggering a response."

"He's going to say something. he responded yesterday to his being ordered to be deposed in the E. Jean Carroll case and things that undercut his defense in that case," Conway said. "They're seeking a response and laying down a marker."

Watch below or at this link.