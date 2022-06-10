J6 hearings contain revelations that would be 'unimaginable' in Watergate: Lawrence O'Donnell

On Thursday, ahead of the opening speeches in the first public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell highlighted a key revelation from the hearing that was damning above and beyond anything that happened during the Watergate hearings.

Specifically, he argued, the revelation that former first daughter Ivanka Trump sided with former Attorney General William Barr over her own father.

"I've been watching these things since Watergate, since I was a college freshman watching Watergate hearings," said O'Donnell. "This one really takes its place at that level, but with a twist that was unimaginable in the Watergate hearings. The idea that Tricia Nixon would appear as a witness against her father saying, I didn't believe him. We just saw that! We just saw Ivanka Trump say, I believed William Barr, I accepted what he said."

O'Donnell then emphasized exactly what Ivanka was signing onto.

"And what he said, to the president, was everything you are publicly saying about the election, is bullsh*t," said O'Donnell. "He also called it complete nonsense. He called it 'crazy stuff' and he called it a 'disservice to the country' and Ivanka Trump said, I believe that."

During the hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) also made clear that even Trump's own campaign officials turned against his conspiracy theories about election fraud.

