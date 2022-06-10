Trump's campaign officials told him there was no election fraud: Liz Cheney

On Thursday, at the kickoff of the public hearings by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed that not only did former President Donald Trump's DOJ officials tell him his claims about voter fraud were baseless, his own campaign officials did as well.

Earlier in the speech, Cheney also revealed former Attorney General William Barr also demolished the claims of election fraud — and that then-first daughter Ivanka Trump accepted his assessment.

"President Trump persisted repeated the false Dominion allegations in public, at least a dozen more times, even after his attorney general told him that they were quote, 'complete nonsense,'" said Cheney. "And after Barr's resignation on December 23rd, the acting attorney who replaced him, Jeff Rosen, and the acting deputy, Richard Donahue, told President Trump, over and over again, that the evidence did not support allegations he was making in public. Many of President Trump's White House staff also recognized that the evidence did not support the claims President Trump was making. This is the president's daughter. commenting on Bill Barr's statement, that the department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election."



Other people who tried to correct Trump, Cheney continued, include members of his own presidential campaign.

"As you will see ... President Trump ignored the rulings of our nations courts," said Cheney. "He ignored his own campaign leadership, his White House staff, many Republican state officials, ignored the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security. President Trump invested millions of dollars of campaign funds purposely spreading false information. Running ads he knew were false. And convincing millions of Americans that the election was corrupt. And that he was the true president. As you will see, this misinformation campaign provoked the violence on January 6th."

This comes as experts believe that the committee's findings could be used to sue the former president into bankruptcy.

