NFL coach: Capitol riots were a 'dust up' that shouldn't be a 'major deal'
(Shutterstock)

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 "a dust-up" when he was asked a question during a press conference about a controversial tweet from earlier this week.

The tweet in question was a reply Del Rio posted under a news story detailing the Jan 6 House committee's upcoming hearings, where he wrote, "Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense."

When asked about the tweet during a Wednesday press conference, Del Rio said that he was just asking a "simple question."

"Why are we not looking into those things if we're going to talk about it," he said. "Why are we not looking into those things? Because it's kind of hard for me to say, I can realistically look at it -- I see the images on TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses are being burned down -- no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, where nothing burned down. And we're going to make that a major deal."

IN OTHER NEWS: Lauren Boebert faces fraud probe after claiming she drove farther than Earth's circumference on campaign trail

"I just think it's kind of two standards," Del Rio continued. "And if we apply the same standard, and we're going to be reasonable with each other, let's have a discussion. That's all it was. Let's have a discussion. We're Americans. Let's talk it through."

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video