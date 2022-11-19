Trump special counsel may become the ‘most famous prosecutor in human history’: MSNBC anchor

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell laid out his argument on Friday evening that Trump special counsel Jack Smith may become the most important prosecutor in history.

O'Donnell began "The Last Word" by saying, "tonight, we begin the first episode of 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,' the 21st-century version. In 1939, a Frank Capra made the instant classic 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' starring the marvelous Jimmy Stewart as the new senator in town who took on the powers that be in a clash of good and evil, with the good guy winning in the end."

"If Frank Capra were making today's version of 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' the new Mr. Smith would be a prosecutor, a special prosecutor, whose target would be Donald Trump," O'Donnell said.

He went on to suggest that Hollywood movie stars might line up to portray Jack Smith if his investigation ends like the movie.

"Jack Smith's focus is on one target all day, every day and that target is going to have even more trouble trying to fall asleep in Florida tonight than he did last night," O'Donnell said.

READ: Tuxedo-clad Trump lashes out in Friday night address at Mar-a-Lago: 'We can't let this happen'

The host explained the significance that the investigation may hold.

"Jack Smith, a name of fiction writer would chose to convey humility, now stands at the threshold of becoming the most famous and most important prosecutor in human history," O'Donnell concluded.

Watch below or at this link: