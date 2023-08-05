One part of Jack Smith's case is a 'knife cutting through butter' against Trump defense: Expert

Donald Trump's strategy to defend from the criminal case over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election has so far relied heavily upon "free speech," but one part of Jack Smith's case perfectly cuts through that argument, Constitutional attorney Andrew Lieb said Saturday.

Lieb appeared on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports and was asked by the host about how part of the 45-page indictment explicitly states that it's not about lying, but about Trump's efforts to "essentially overturn the results of this election." Specifically, Vossoughian inquired about the "fake electors scheme."

"Yasmin, the fake electors scheme is like a warm knife cutting through butter," Lieb said. "It is the thing that overcomes the Trump -- he was just saying what he believed, it's freedom of speech, he can say he thought he won. That is what all his defenders are saying."

He continued:

"But the fake electors scheme was him with actually four of his coconspirators that we know about, we have Chesebro, Eastman, Giuliani, they're going to the seven states, they're saying sign these documents... they signed these documents, I can't believe this," Lieb said.

He added that the fake electors signed the documents saying Trump won, and then submitted them to the Senate and the National Archives."

"Yasmin, this would be the same thing is if I filed a deed and said I own Yasmin's house, I forged her signature, filed it with a county clerk. This is fraud."



