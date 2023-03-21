Trump: 'There cannot have been a more damaged or less credible witness' than my former lawyer

Donald Trump on Tuesday warned prosecutors in Manhattan against relying on the man who for years was employed as the former president's personal attorney.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president attacked the credibility of former "fixer" Michael Cohen, who is a central witness in a potential criminal case involving hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"In the history of our Country there cannot have been a more damaged or less credible witness at trial than fully disbarred lawyer and felon, Michael Cohen," Trump declared. "The Southern District of New York (SDNY) wrote a scathing assessment of him, including, 'Michael Cohen is a lawyer who, rather than setting an example of respect for the law, instead chose to break the law, repeatedly over many years & in a variety of ways... each of his crimes involved deception.'"

Trump then added that "deception and lying is what he is doing here!"

While it is true that Cohen went to jail for making an illegal hush-money payment to Daniels in 2016 and for lying under oath to Congress, Trump neglects to mention the fact that Cohen committed both of those crimes specifically for the former president's benefit.

In fact, Cohen is just one of many people who have been convicted of committing crimes for the benefit of Donald Trump. Others include former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, former White House political strategist Steve Bannon, longtime ally Roger Stone, and hundreds of supporters who violently stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.