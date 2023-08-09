'Take the loss': James Comer baffles Republicans with insistence he attended deposition that he skipped

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) insists he took part in a House Oversight Committee's closed-door interview of a key witness in the Hunter Biden investigation, but there's little evidence to back his claims.

Comer, who leads the committee, did not identify himself in a transcript of the interview, nor does anyone else make mention of him taking part, and multiple sources familiar with the interview told The Daily Beast that if he did participate, he did so without their knowledge.

“There’s just no way he f--king called in,” said one senior GOP source who said they never heard Comer identify himself for the record. “I’ve never even heard of someone doing that for a transcribed interview.”

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), the only Democrat to attend, said the committee chairman, “was neither present nor on the phone for the Devon Archer interview," and a spokesperson for Comer declined to provide a call log or other phone record to prove he dialed in – but continued to insist he participated.

“Throughout the transcribed interview, Chairman Comer was in constant communication with committee staff questioning Devon Archer and received updates critical to his investigation into the Biden family’s influence-peddling schemes,” the spokesperson said.

Comer's fellow Republicans were annoyed he didn't take part in the questioning of Biden's business associate, and they're baffled that he continues to double down on claims that he did participate, the Beast reported.

“I don’t get it,” said the senior GOP source. “Just take the loss and move on, you know?”