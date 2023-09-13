'It's very difficult': James Comer squirms as Newsmax host asks why he won't subpoena Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has spent months investigating Hunter Biden, but has yet to subpoena President Joe Biden's son to testify on his own behalf before Congress.

Comer was pressed about this during an interview on the right-wing news network Newsmax, when he was simply asked why he wouldn't compel Biden to testify.

After Comer initially tried to dodge and say that Biden was welcome to testify at any time, he was then pressed on why he doesn't force Biden to do it, since it's highly unlikely he would do so voluntarily.

"Well, he can fight the subpoena in court," Comer said. "It's very difficult. If it were easy to get a president or their son in front of a House committee, the January 6th Committee probably would have done that with Donald Trump."

Comer was then informed that Hunter Biden, unlike his father, is a private citizen and cannot invoke executive privilege in an attempt to shield him from testimony.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots did subpoena multiple officials who fought their subpoenas in court -- and even ended up making successful criminal referrals for two Trump allies who refused to comply and have since been convicted by juries of criminal contempt of Congress.

