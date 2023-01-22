Trump rioter busted by massive stomach tattoo slapped with 78-month prison sentence

A Mississippi man who was among the first rioters to reach the Capitol Rotunda on January 6 has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for assaulting police officers guarding the U.S., the Department of Justice reported.

James McGrew, 40, of Biloxi, Mississippi and Carlsbad, California, also was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell to serve 36 months of supervised release and pay a $5,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution. McGrew pleaded guilty last May 13 to felony assault.

McGrew was on parole for a past crime when he participated in the riot, according to court records, as Raw Story reported in October. He was convicted of shoplifting in 2011 and 2013 and vehicle theft in 2016.

McGrew was identified by the FBI with the help of video that showed him lifting his T-shirt to wipe his eyes during the riot. It revealed a massive tattoo with the lettering “King James” across his stomach, according to the FBI.

On January 6, McGrew was among the early wave of rioters, entering the Capitol at 2:45, the DOJ reported. “At approximately 3:05 p.m., he pushed one officer and struck another officer who was standing before him. Two minutes later, another officer used his baton to push McGrew and others closer to the exit. McGrew struck the officer and lunged for the officer’s baton. He then engaged in an altercation with yet another officer.”

Later, another rioter “handed McGrew a wooden handrail with metal brackets attached, almost the same height as McGrew. McGrew positioned the handrail over his head and launched it into the tunnel, throwing the end with the metal brackets toward the law enforcement officers. The handrail appeared to hit the shield or visor of an officer,” the DOJ stated.