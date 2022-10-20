Conservative knocks down 'emerging opinion' that the Jan. 6 committee failed
Representative Liz Cheney (R) speaks flanked by US Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, during a House Select Committee hearing. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

An anti-Trump conservative pundit pushed back hard against the idea that the Jan. 6 committee had failed in its mission to demonstrate that Donald Trump was a threat to democracy.

Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty argued that the investigation had only convinced 36 percent of Americans that Donald Trump was directly responsible for the violent insurrection, but The Bulwark columnist Amanda Carpenter pointed out that the congressional probe wasn't even completed.

"Could not disagree more with the emerging opinion that the Jan. 6 Cmte supposedly failed because it, supposedly, didn't sway public opinion completely into the Dem column," Carpenter tweeted.


Carpenter pointed out that the committee's final report has not been issued, and that swaying public opinion wasn't their goal.

IN OTHER NEWS: Conservative UK PM Liz Truss announces resignation after disaster-filled six-week tenure

"The goal was to firmly establish a public record of what happened that day," Carpenter tweeted. "It got more Republicans to testify than both impeachments combined."

She added that the committee exposed and investigated other scandals turned up along the way, such as the deleted Secret Service texts from the days around Jan. 6, 2021, and the Department of Justice is pursuing that and other matters related to the effort to overturn Trump's election loss -- and the panel will make recommendations to strengthen election laws and possibly recommend prosecutions.

"But we are supposed to throw our hands up and say it failed BECAUSE OF A POLL?!" Carpenter tweeted.

