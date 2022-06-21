Jan. 6 committee has ‘recognized’ Pat Cipollone’s concerns: report

Whether former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will testify before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol continued to be a focus of intense speculation following the committee's fourth public hearing on Tuesday.

"We think the American people deserve to hear from [Cipollone] personally. He should appear before this committee and we are working to secure his testimony," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the committee's vice-chair, testified.

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported on the negotiations going on behind-the-scenes.

"A person close to Pat Cipollone said he has been cooperative with the committee with Trump's permission, but that there are serious institutional concerns and privilege issues that the person said have been recognized by the committee," she wrote.

John Dean, who held the position of White House counsel during Watergate before become a convicted felon and being disbarred, has repeatedly urged Cipollone to testify.



