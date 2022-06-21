A ‘time-traveling cryptographer’ exists among Trump’s ‘motley MAGA crew’ of grifters and charlatans: report

While the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol presented evidence of Donald Trump's role leading the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election, those surrounding him who took part in his attempted coup are drawing increased scrutiny.

"Trump is surrounded by his own team of grifters willing to boost his lies in return for his benevolence—people like lawyer John Eastman, longtime adviser David Bossie, and spokesperson Liz Harrington, all of whom worked tirelessly to spread his lies. But, since late 2020, outside of Trump’s core group, a shadow army of grifters and hucksters has joined in to (supposedly) substantiate his unfounded claims," David Gilbert reported for Vice News. "This underground group of grifters is not composed of lawmakers or election officials but of ex-military members, teachers, businessmen, former surfers, and in one case, a time-traveling cryptographer. Members of this motley MAGA crew call themselves 'election integrity experts,' and all claim to have found evidence to back up Trump’s conspiracy theories.

Gilbert detailed how the effort was funded not just by small-dollar donors, but by millions from MyPillow's Mike Lindell and Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne.

He went on to detail the roles of former Gen. Michael Flynn along with Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. He also listed former Army Captain Seth Keshel former New Mexico State University David Clements, "Lone Raccoon" Jeff O’Donnell, and former pro surfer Conan Hayes, among others.

"Terpsichore Maras-Lindeman claims to be many things: time traveler, cryptographer, crypto linguist, podcaster, election integrity expert, a grifter. Known to her followers as Tore, she first appeared in the election-denying world as an anonymous military intelligence expert in one of Sidney Powell’s 'Kraken' lawsuits, claiming to have knowledge of foreign interference in the 2020 election. Weeks later she was unmasked by the Washington Post, revealing that the sum total of her military experience amounted to a single eight-month training stint in the Navy that ended in August 1997," Gilbert reported.

Also listed were Ohio high school teacher Doug Frank, "Lady" Draza Smith, and former Fox Nation journalist Lara Logan.

"It’s been 19 months since President Joe Biden won the 2020 election by a wide margin, and despite their best efforts, these grifters and charlatans have yet to produce any concrete evidence of widespread election fraud. But rather than disappearing, as the midterm elections approach, the number of people boosting these lies are growing rather than dwindling and soon some of them may be elected as their state’s top election officials," he wrote.

A similar warning was posted by authoritarian expert Sarah Kendzior.

"The most dangerous framing of 1/6 is that it was about one man and one day. It was a violent attack organized by criminal elites who have been working for the demise of US democracy for over forty years, using demagoguery and bribes to get their pawns to carry out violence," she wrote in a thread posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

"Trump is a symptom. Elite criminal impunity is the disease," she argued. "Accountability is the road forward. Accountability means holding the enablers to task as well. Officials who look the other way. Rotting institutions that long ago abandoned the American people and still do so now."

She also urged scrutiny of Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, former Attorney General Bill Barr and former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner.

"Be VERY suspicious of those who refuse to follow the money esp insurrectionist funding, who won’t name the most wealthy and powerful organizers (Stone, Bannon, Flynn), or who rehab criminal elites like Barr or Kushner. They’re not exposing the plot. They’re part of the plot," she alleged. "Any attempt to limit this inquiry to Trump alone instead of the criminal network surrounding him means that this network will simply regroup and align around another candidate to pursue the same dangerous goals."