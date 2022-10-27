Mike Pence’s team was never briefed on threats — they learned watching Jan. 6 hearings: report
Gage Skidmore.

The Secret Service did not brief then-Vice President Mike Pence or his team about online threats uncovered before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a new CNN report.

At the Oct. 13 hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the Secret Service was aware of threats against Pence, including one saying he would be "a dead man walking if he doesn’t do the right thing."

"CNN has learned that Pence and his team were never briefed on those threats, according to a source familiar, and only learned of them when they were made public during this month’s hearing," CNN reported. "A spokesman for the Secret Service also declined to comment on whether Pence was briefed on threats."

IN OTHER NEWS: Suspect explodes in a ball of flames after Arkansas troopers use stun gun

CNN's Jamie Gangel told anchor John Berman the news was "quite incredible."

"Pence and his team never briefed," Berman said.

CNN also reported the select committee is seeking to interview six key Secret Service witnesses.

Watch below or at this link.

Secret Service www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video