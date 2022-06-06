Jan. 6 committee plans 'blockbuster' production with help of veteran 'Nightline' producer: report

According to a report from Axios founder Mike Allen, viewers tuning in to the Thursday night House select committee hearing that will be broadcast in prime time will be treated to an explosive multi-media production filled with never-before-seen video clips and photos put together with the assistance of a renowned network news producer and executive who did similar work for shows like ABC's "Nightline."

On Monday morning it was revealed that the bipartisan committee hired former ABC News president James Goldston as an adviser with the end result of his work described by Allen as a "blockbuster investigative special" on Donald Trump and his administration's involvement in the Jan 6th insurrection.

The hearings will now also be carried by ABC and CBS live, and Allen writes that Goldston has created a product that is "raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh, and chew over the disclosures in future coverage."

Along with the new video clips, the report notes the hearing will also feature photos from the Trump White House that will be used to make to make the case against the former president.

According to Allen, "The hearing will be a mix of live witnesses and pre-produced video," adding, "Only a fraction of the surveillance footage from inside the Capitol — all kinds of angles were captured — has been shown."

In response, GOP lawmakers, including Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), are reportedly planning to hit the cable news circuit to push back against any new revelations -- a plan that CNN reports may be problematic.