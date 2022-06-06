‘Bad news for super MAGA’: Morning Joe says Jan. 6 probe is about to blow up Trump’s allies
Joe Scarborough (Photo: Screen capture)

The Jan. 6 select committee will start publicly revealing their findings this week, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said those will blow up the political ambitions of Donald Trump's allies in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, in particular, has hitched her political fortunes to the twice-impeached former president, and the "Morning Joe" host said the upcoming hearings would deal her a harsh blow.

"Elise Stefanik, again, you talk about just a complete joke of a pose," Scarborough said. "Look how she was when she first came out. It's been obvious she wants to be the next Speaker, she wants Donald Trump to support her to be the next Speaker. I expect Kevin McCarthy to be pushed out of the way. You don't have to have spent time in Washington to understand what's going on."

"So she pushes the front of the line, but bad news for her, bad news for a lot of the super MAGA people or whatever, or bad news for the freaks and wingnuts and wackos, extremists," Scarborough continued. "The Jan. 6 committee has received worse news, and you can tell us about this, those receipts come from Donald Trump's chief of staff. Those receipts come from other members of the Trump team. They have so much information that there is no hoax here, just like there was, again, you're talking about the Russia hoax. This is what -- just for people to understand, you know, don't get distracted by -- the idiots use the word 'hoax,' but you can look at Marco Rubio's Senate Intelligence Committee report when Republicans ran it. they said Trump's connections with Russia was a national security threat. no hoax there -- no hoax here."

READ MORE: Brian Kemp allies begging 'very annoyed' Trump not to sabotage reelection bid

"It seems there are even more receipts showing that this was, in fact, a plan by Donald Trump to overturn a democratic election," he added.

Watch the segment below or at this link.


06 06 2022 06 29 21 www.youtube.com

SmartNews