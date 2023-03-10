Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at The View — claims they are calling for her assassination

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) flounced into a rage over a deadpan joke Jane Fonda made about killing anti-abortion politicians.

The 85-year-old actress appeared Friday on "The View," where she thundered against the loss of reproductive rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision, and host Joy Behar asked what could be done beyond marching and protesting.

"Well, I've thought of murder," Fonda said, pausing for effect as actress Lily Tomlin also started to answer before interrupting herself.

"What did you say?" said Tomlin, who co-stars with Fonda in the dark comedy "Moving On."

RELATED: The View's audience bursts out laughing as Trump's words come back to haunt him

"Murder," Fonda repeated, drawing on the theme of the movie she was promoting.

"She's kidding, she's just kidding," Behar said. "They'll pick up on that and just run with it."

That's exactly what Greene did, reacting to a clip posted by the conservative Citizen Free Press.

"Unapologetic Pro-Life Politician here," Greene replied. "I routinely get death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me. But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved responsible for death threats, attacks, and potential murders of Pro-Life politicians and activists. I am reporting this."

"By the way @Janefonda your eggs are dried up so you don’t have to worry about getting pregnant anytime soon," the 48-year-old lawmaker added, "so you can retire from demanding baby murder now."