Trump endorses extreme MAGA candidate Wisconsin Dems are reportedly 'giddy' to face

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night made an endorsement that could make Wisconsin Democrats very happy.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president heaped praise upon Janel Brandtjen, a state senate candidate whom Wisconsin Democrats are reportedly "giddy" about facing given her extremist stances on a wide range of issues, most notably her insistence that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Trump.

"Janel Brandtjen of Wisconsin is a true Patriot and fighter for America First principles and MAGA," Trump wrote. "She has been the most courageous member of the Assembly and provided the platform for the investigation into the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election, where she has doggedly pursued the truth when so many RINOS and the Fake News Media have tried to cover up this massive corruption."

Trump then trashed Republicans who have lined up against Brandtjen's candidacy, including former Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, before giving her his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

READ MORE: Trump faces 'myriad threats' as DOJ seeks to force testimony from key allies: Maggie Haberman

A New York Times report from earlier this week documented how Wisconsin Democrats have been pushing to elevate Brandtjen in her primary campaign against other Republicans, as they believe she could be defeated in a general election.

Brandtjen endeared herself to Trump by pushing his baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, and she even alienated members of her own party by endorsing the Trump-backed primary rival to GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who earned the former president's ire by refusing to "decertify" the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

In fact, Wisconsin Republicans grew so fed up with Brandtjen that they voted to boot her out of the State Assembly’s Republican caucus.