Defeated Trump-backed candidate refuses to give up -- and launches write-in campaign to sabotage Robin Vos

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos beat back a Trump-backed primary challenger earlier this summer -- but that challenger is refusing to go quietly.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that MAGA candidate Adam Steen announced a write-in campaign this fall to take down Vos, less than two weeks after he was defeated at the polls.

During a press conference on Thursday, Steen seemed to indicate that he had Trump's blessing to run a write-in campaign.

"I’d like to thank President Donald Trump for his endorsement and his faith in the will of the people and to stand up for what is right," he said. "Today is a turning point in the history of our state because today we are going to build on the last six months of a foundation that was laid here in the 63rd Assembly District and across the state.”

IN OTHER NEWS: George Conway exposes three games Trump's lawyers are playing with FBI affidavit

Trump decided to endorse Steen after Vos accurately explained to Trump that he had no power to decertify the results of the 2020 election.

The Wisconsin State Journal notes that Steen not only wants to decertify the 2020 election, but he is also in favor of a blanket ban on both abortion and all contraception.