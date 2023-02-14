Wisconsin Dems 'giddy' about MAGA candidate who has been disavowed by her own party: NYT
Janel Brandtjen (Official photo)

Democrats across America last year engaged in a controversial and oft-criticized strategy that involved prompting extreme MAGA candidates in Republican primaries in the hopes that they would be easier to defeat in general elections.

Many of these bets paid off, however, when candidates such as Doug Mastriano, Kari Lake, and J.R. Majewski all went down in defeat.

Because of this success, reports the New York Times, the Wisconsin Democratic Party is now promoting the candidacy of Janel Brandtjen, a Trump-loving election denier who is running for a state senate seat in a red-leaning seat located in the Milwaukee suburbs.

In fact, Wisconsin Democrats are so confident about being able to defeat Brandtjen that the Times report describes them as "giddy" at the prospect of facing her.

IN OTHER NEWS: Nikki Haley's attacks on 'loser' Trump will backfire -- here's why: former GOP strategist

Brandtjen endeared herself to Trump by pushing his baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, and she even alienated members of her own party by endorsing the Trump-backed primary rival to GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who earned the former president's ire by refusing to "decertify" the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

In fact, Wisconsin Republicans grew so fed up with Brandtjen that they voted to boot her out of the State Assembly’s Republican caucus.

SmartNews