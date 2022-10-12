Final Jan. 6 Committee hearing will paint Trump as 'clear and present danger' to democracy: CNN
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Keep America Great" rally at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The final House Select Committee hearing on the January 6th Capitol riots is due to occur on Thursday, and CNN reports that it will place a heavy emphasis on claiming that the threat to the American public posed by former President Donald Trump is far from over.

Specifically, CNN reports that the hearing "will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election."

"This is not ancient history we’re talking about, this is a continuing threat,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told CNN. "I think the single most urgent question is OK, what is the continuing clear and present danger we face now from the forces that Donald Trump unleashed."

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) framed the hearing in a similar manner.

"I think that what you’ve seen consistently and increasingly is Donald Trump continuing to suggest and to say the same things that we know caused violence on January 6," she told CNN.

While there will be no live witnesses at the final hearing, CNN's sources say it could include video testimony from witnesses the public has not previously heard from, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whom Trump recently described as Sen. Mitch McConnells' (R-KY) "China-loving wife" in a racist post on Truth Social.

