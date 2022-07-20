J6 Committee hearings 'undoubtedly starting to take a toll' on Trump -- according to his own allies
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump's own allies are now acknowledging that the House Select Committee hearings on the January 6th Capitol riots are hurting his political prospects for running in 2024.

In interviews with Politico, conservatives who backed Trump in past elections said that the twice-impeached former president is facing fatigue from his own voters who are simply tired of relitigating his actions in the wake of his loss in the 2020 election.

“This is all undoubtedly starting to take a toll — how much, I don’t know," said Randy Evans, an attorney who served as Trump’s ambassador to Luxembourg. "But the bigger question is whether it starts to eat through the Teflon. There are some signs that maybe it has. But it’s too early to say right now."

Influential Iowa evangelical Bob Vander Plaats also said that the committee's hearings have been steadily eroding the desire among GOP voters for yet another Trump campaign.

"It is definitely kind of this wet drip of, do you really want to debate the 2020 election again?" he explained. "Do you really want to debate what happened on Jan. 6?... Frankly, I think what I sense a little bit, even among some deep, deep Trump supporters... there’s a certain exhaustion to it.”

GOP strategist Sarah Longwell tells Politico that she's also seen a shift in views among Trump supporters.

"We’ve had now three focus groups where zero people have wanted him to run again, and a couple other groups where it’s been like two people,” Longwell said. “Totally different [from earlier[.”

And Colorado GOP strategist Dick Wadhams said that the hearings, combined with Trump's own behavior after losing the election, had soured him on the prospects for a 2024 run.

"I voted for him twice, I loved his accomplishments," he said. "But I do think he’s compromised himself into a situation where it would be very difficult for him to win another election for president."

