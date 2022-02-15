Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas six new witnesses — including Giuliani ally and Arizona fake audit architect

Six new witnesses were called by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Among those were Trump allies Lara Cox, Douglas Mastriano, Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown.

Cox was a witness of note because, as the committee explained, she engaged with Rudy Giuliani in the Michigan efforts to recruit phony "alternate" electors.

Others called are Arizona Republican Rep. Mark W. Finchem and former Arizona Republican Sen. Kelli Ward, both of whom were part of the partisan "audit" of the Arizona vote, which ultimately found that Joe Biden won the presidency by even more votes than the official tally.

"In the days after the Associated Press and Fox News declared that now-President Biden had won the presidential election in Arizona, you reportedly sent text messages to an Arizona election official in which you said, 'We need you to stop the counting,' asked the official to contact a lawyer representing the Trump campaign, and said, 'I know you don't want to be remembered as the guy who led the charge to certify a fraudulent election,'" the documents say.

Ward now serves as the Republican Party chair in Arizona.









