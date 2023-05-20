Jan. 6 prosecutor spotted taking on Twitter lawyer in mysterious special counsel matter: report

A Department of Justice lawyer who works closely with the special counsel investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, was reportedly seen arguing opposite a tech lawyer who represents Twitter and other major media companies.

Justice Department trial attorney James Pearce was seen appearing in a sealed appeals case connection to the special counsel, taking on Ari Holtzblatt, a WilmerHale attorney who has most recently represented Twitter, Google, and Meta, according to Politico.

"Holtzblatt has most frequently represented Twitter in recent months, including in a Supreme Court case in February that resulted in a significant victory for the social media company earlier this week. Pearce is among the DOJ prosecutors working closely with special counsel Jack Smith’s team," the report says.

Politico further stated that Holtzblatt was spotted by one of the outlet's reporters at the federal courthouse, along with other attorneys from the same firm, on Friday morning.

"Among them was Aaron Zebley, once a top deputy to special counsel Robert Mueller, and George Varghese, a former federal prosecutor," Politico added. "Varghese now handles national security matters at Wilmer, according to his bio with the firm."

Although we don't know for certain what the case is all about, Politico has provided some clues.

"The precise nature of the litigation is unclear. However, docket entries connected to the case suggest it has been ongoing for months, one of a growing list of secret battles Smith has waged to secure testimony and documents in his probes of Donald Trump," it reported. "Smith has won similar fights to secure testimony from key members of Trump’s inner circle, including former vice president Mike Pence, former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump social media manager Dan Scavino."