Reporter explains why there's so much white space in Jan. 6 transcripts – and what it might have to do with the DOJ
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Lisa Rubin, the legal analyst for Rachel Maddow, explained that if you're reading the transcripts of interviews from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress you might notice huge blocks of white space. There are a few reasons for that.

While many are looking at the text of what's in the transcripts, Rubin is honing in on what isn't seen.

"Anybody who has gone through the transcripts has seen that one, members of the staff, for example, are doing some of the questioning or talking about something that could implicate a witness as medical privacy," she began. "You can see block boxes that X-out words in the transcript. But several of the transcripts also have breaks where there is just unexplained white spaces that go on for a page and a half or more. It is not explained, for example, by taking a break for the witness's comfort or asking to go off the record. These are breaks that seem a little bit funky and inexplicable. The question is why."

She called on the committee to explain what is being redacted in those spots.

"They might not be able to tell us why," Rubin also said. "But one possibility is that those white spaces reflect testimony that bares directly on the Justice Department's investigation, and before being released to the public spaces were put there so the DOJ's ongoing investigation would not be compromised."

