'I use to date this girl in 2019 LOL': Jan 6 rioter identified by ex-boyfriend after seeing FBI tweet

According to a report from NBC News, a Jan. 6 insurrectionist sought by the FBI was turned in by a former boyfriend after the law enforcement agency posted her picture on a tweet that went viral.

The report states that the FBI was made aware of the identity of Jennifer Inzuza Vargas of Los Angeles after receiving a tip from her ex-boyfriend after he was shown her picture on the tweet that had garnered over 7 million views.

According to NBC, the ex-boyfriend who dated her four years ago and who did not want to be named, was shown her picture by a friend and explained, "I stopped dead in my tracks. I’m like, ‘That’s Jenny.’”

The report states, "He sent in a tip to the FBI. On Monday, he said he got a call from the bureau, confirming they were investigating Jenny. By Friday, a law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News that the bureau had identified 'Pink Beret' as the clothing designer’s ex, Jennifer Inzuza Vargas, of Los Angeles."

After hearing back from the FBI, he took to social media to retweet her picture with the caption, "I use to date this girl in 2019 LOL," which he later deleted.

As for his relationship with her, he told NBC, "We weren’t, like, trying to get married or anything. We were hooking up for a few months.”

