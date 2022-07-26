Trump's Tuesday return to D.C. is the last thing Republicans want: journalist
Donald and Melamnia Trump (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds for AFP)

Former President Donald Trump's return to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to give a speech to an increasingly maligned think tank that is larded with former administration officials could not be coming at a worse time, according to one D.C. insider appearing on MSNBC"s "Morning Joe."

According to Marc Leibovich, author of "Thank You For Your Servitude," Trump's return to the "scene of the crime" -- by which he meant the nation's capital that was home to the Jan 6th insurrection incited by the former president -- will cause problems for the GOP which would prefer to focus on the November midterms.

Speaking with fill-in host Jonathan Lemire, the Atlantic correspondent made the case that more Trump in the news is "bad for the GOP."

"Are they going to throw rose petals at his back? What's going to happen?" host Lemire prompted about Trump's speech to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).

IN OTHER NEWS: Alabama city says releasing this bloody secret video may cause riots

"I think the rose petals will be flying and I think a lot of Republican Washington wishes that this event weren't happening," Leibovich replied. "Any attention off of what the current president is going through, inflation and so forth, is not good for Republicans."

"Donald Trump is going to jump right into that again," he added. "Donald Trump's sort of contribution to history and his legacy is largely tied up in not only what led to that January 6, but the sort of memory-holing of it that has gone on since then from the Republican Party. The effort to sort of pretend it never existed or pretend it was a normal tourist trip or something like that. Every time he comes back, he draws attention to that day. That is something that most Republicans would probably not rather talk about."

Watch the video below or at this link.

MSNBC 07 26 2022 06 14 53 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Video