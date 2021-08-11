'Troubling escalation': DOJ seeks to bar Capitol rioter from possessing guns after he showed up armed to Portland clash

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to bar alleged Capitol insurrectionist Jeffrey Grace from possessing weapons after he showed up armed to a clash between members of the Proud Boys and antifascist activists in Portland over the weekend.

In their motion filed Tuesday, DOJ attorneys wrote that "the defendant, who has a concealed carry permit, carried a firearm when he was in Portland, Oregon this past weekend, August 7-8, 2021, and in El Paso, Texas, last month on or about July 20-22, 2021."



"In Portland, Grace also appeared to carry a black baton, and at another event, possibly on August 8, Grace wore a helmet while carrying what appears to be a can of chemical irritant and a wood-colored baton," prosecutors wrote. "In both Portland and El Paso, Grace engaged in what appear to be pre-planned confrontations with individuals. In Portland, Grace described those as 'antifa' members and in El Paso, he described them as illegal immigrants crossing the border from Mexico. Given this troubling escalation, the government recommends that the Court modify the defendant's conditions of release, and ... order that he 'not possess a firearm, destructive device, or other weapon.'"

Grace, a Washington state resident who is facing felony charges related to the Jan. 6, insurrection, may also have violated his pre-trial release by traveling across state lines to Portland, where he was reportedly providing "perimeter security" to anti-LGBTQ and anti-mask pastor Artur Pawlowski. Video (below) cited by prosecutors appears to show Grace shoving a counterprotester to the ground — which would run afoul of another condition of his pretrial release barring him from violating state or federal laws.

Prosecutors have described Grace as "an active member of the Proud Boys," even though he initially denied being part of the far-right group. He also admitted to lying to authorities about getting separated from his son before entering the Capitol on Jan. 6.



Grace reportedly lost his job as a long-haul trucker as a result of his involvement in the insurrection, but he told Raw Story in June he was unrepentant about his actions, calling it "one of the most honorable moments in my life."

According to NBC4 Washington investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane, Grace's attorneys declined to comment on the DOJ's latest motion.

