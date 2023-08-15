Former Trump lawyer mocked for invoking God after indictment: 'Honor the Lord by not racketeering'

Former Donald Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis is one of many attorneys who have been indicted due to their work on behalf of the twice-impeached former president, and on Tuesday morning she sought divine intervention to help her beat the rap.

Writing on Twitter, Ellis accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of "criminalizing the practice of law" after the prosecutor indicted Ellis for her alleged role in trying to keep Trump illegally in power after he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

However, Ellis suggested that God Himself could soon play a role in her vindication.

"I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him," she added. "I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support."

Ellis, who was formally censured by a judge in Colorado earlier this year after she admitted to making multiple false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, was subsequently mocked by many of her Twitter followers for invoking God after being hit with criminal charges.

"I don’t know about you, but I plan to honor and to serve the Lord today by not engaging in any racketeering conspiracies," wrote attorney and longtime Trump critic George Conway in response.

"The Lord told you to disenfranchise millions of Black voters in Georgia?" replied former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin incredulously.

Democratic Colorado State Rep. Steven Woodrow, meanwhile, said that Ellis' tweet was emblematic of her "embarrassing" legal career, while also arguing that "Colorado needs to disbar her."

And one anonymous Twitter user shredded Ellis for using her Christian faith as a shield for allegedly committing crimes.

"I must have missed that passage in the Bible that read: 'Give me your forgers, your ballot machine hackers; defeated narcissistic presidential candidates subverting democracy; illicit attorneys yearning for imprisonment,'" they wrote.