An incredulous Anderson Cooper busts Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis for further 'lying about her lies'
Anderson Cooper slammed Donald Trump's former senior campaign legal adviser Colorado attorney Jenna Ellis on Friday for completely contradicting within hours her own admission that she had lied when she claimed the 2020 election was rigged.

The segment on his CNN program "360" was entitled: "When Liars Lie About Lying."

Cooper played a clip of a disgusted Ellis baselessly insisting the vote was rigged — the kind of statement she completely disavowed this week — or not.

Ellis, who had helped Trump challenge election results, was censured on Wednesday by a Colorado judge after she admitted under oath in state bar disciplinary proceedings that she had violated multiple professional rules when she misrepresented facts about the election. A watchdog tallied 10 cases of "misrepresentation."

In an agreement with legal authorities, Ellis reportedly accepted that she had “through her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public.”

Ellis even signed a legal acknowledgment that “she made a number of public statements about the November 2020 presidential election that were false” and did so with a “reckless state of mind” and with “a selfish motive,” according to documents released by Colorado’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel.

"What did she do afterward?" an incredulous Cooper asked on his program. Ellis "went on Twitter right after," and appeared to deny everything she had admitted to, proclaiming: "I would never lie," he said.

Specifically, she tweeted, the "left" is "now trying to falsely discredit me by saying I admitted I lied. That is FALSE. I would NEVER lie."

It was not immediately clear if Ellis will face further consequences for — as Cooper put it — "lying about her lies."

Check out the segment below or at this link.

CNN 03 10 2023 20 02 00 www.youtube.com

