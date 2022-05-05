Trump attorney faces disbarment complaint for 'knowingly spreading falsehoods' about 2020 election
Jenna Ellis speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women's Leadership Summit in 2021. (Gage Skidmore)

On Thursday, The Denver Post reported that an organization has filed a complaint against Jenna Ellis, the Colorado-based attorney who helped former President Donald Trump try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, that could result in her disbarment.

"The bipartisan watchdog group States United Democracy Center filed a complaint against Ellis Thursday with the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, asking for an investigation into whether she violated her ethical obligations as an attorney," reported Conrad Swanson. "After the election Ellis 'knowingly spread falsehoods' about its results; helped Trump try to persuade former Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election results by providing 'misleading legal advice;' and 'amplifying false theories of voter fraud.'"

"Using her law license in Colorado, Ellis advised Trump and his team on how to 'overturn the will of the American people in 2020,' Aaron Scherzer, senior counsel at the States United Democracy Center, said," the report continued.

"'Ms. Ellis made numerous public misrepresentations alleging fraud in the election,' the SUDC complaint says. 'Even as federal and state election officials repeatedly found that no fraud had occurred that could have altered the outcome (of the election) and even as Mr. Trump and his allies brought and lost over 60 lawsuits claiming election fraud or illegality.' The complaint also cites two memos by Ellis claiming Pence could stop Biden’s victory."

IN OTHER NEWS: Florida GOP official claims DUI investigation is a 'witch hunt' after crashing head-on into tree

Before working on Trump's legal team, Ellis previously worked as a prosecutor in the Weld County District Attorney's office, but was fired from that role for "unsatisfactory performance," including failure to properly follow the procedures in Colorado's Crime Victim Rights Act. She now works as a commentator for the far-right cable network Newsmax.

Ellis is not the only pro-Trump attorney facing administrative action for their behavior around the 2020 election. Sidney Powell, who also tried to get state results thrown out, faces ethics investigations and legal action for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems, an elections equipment company she accused of rigging votes; meanwhile, John Eastman, the architect of the legal theory Pence could disqualify electors, is under investigation by both the California Bar and the House Select Committee on January 6.

There is no evidence to support the idea that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or illegitimate in any way.

READ MORE: Ted Cruz and Sheldon Whitehouse clash at hearing: ‘If you’re going to criticize my brief – read it!’

SmartNews